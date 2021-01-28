The Mon-Dak athletic conference recognized Miles Community College's Matilda Dietz as their volleyball player of the week.

Dietz is a 5-3 sophomore libero from Manhattan, Montana. She accumulated 43 digs and 2 assists in non-conference matches against Northwest College in the Pioneers' season opening weekend of play.

Dietz was an all-state selection for the Manhattan Tigers in 2018 and all-conference in 2017.

Before this month, the Pioneers had not competed since Nov. 2, 2019 due to the postponement of the fall 2020 seasons.

Tags

Load comments