The Mon-Dak athletic conference recognized Miles Community College's Matilda Dietz as their volleyball player of the week.
Dietz is a 5-3 sophomore libero from Manhattan, Montana. She accumulated 43 digs and 2 assists in non-conference matches against Northwest College in the Pioneers' season opening weekend of play.
Dietz was an all-state selection for the Manhattan Tigers in 2018 and all-conference in 2017.
Before this month, the Pioneers had not competed since Nov. 2, 2019 due to the postponement of the fall 2020 seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.