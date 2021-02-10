MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger of Miles Community College was named the MonDak Conference play of the week for the second consecutive week, and she also nabbed the NJCAA player of the week honors.
Dallinger, a 5-foot-9 guard from Sydney, Australia, had back-to-back 40-point games in helping the Pioneers to three wins during the week. She shot 59% from the field.
Dallinger is leading the nation in scoring at 31 points per game and is also averaging 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game.
MCC’s Dylan Hushaw was named the MonDak’s men's basketball player of the week.
Hushaw helped lead the Pioneers to a 2-0 week by scoring scored 55 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
For the season, Hushaw is averaging 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists a game for the 4-4 Pioneers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.