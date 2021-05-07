MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger of Miles Community College has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s women’s basketball player of the year.
In her lone season with the Pioneers in 2021, Dallinger led the nation in scoring at 25.8 points per game. She eclipsed 20 points 19 times, including nine games of 30 or more points and two games of 40 or more. She also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
Dallinger was named the 2021 JC player of the year by World Exposure Report, as well as the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference and Region XIII MVP.
The Sydney, Australia, native led the Pioneers to the Region XIII title and a berth in the NJCAA national tournament.
Dallinger has signed to continue her basketball career at NCAA Division I Kansas State next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.