GLENDIVE — The Dawson and Miles community college softball teams opened Region XIII tournament play Thursday with victories.

Top-seeded Dawson hit four home runs in pounding Williston State 10-1. Second-seeded Miles overpowered Dakota County Tech 13-0.

DCC (34-4) and MCC (35-6) will square off in an unbeaten semifinal in the double-elimination tournament at 2 p.m. Friday.

For Dawson, Tyra Coats hit a solo homer, Bailey Hansen hit a two-run shot, Payten Staley added a solo HR and Sofee Thatcher pounded a grand slam as part of a six-run fourth inning. Heather Berrett was the winning pitcher for the Bucs, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out nine and walking one.

"It was a great day for some Buccaneer softball," DCC coach Tami Lagmay said. "We are getting to play the tournament at home, the weather was perfect, and we had a lot of community support out today. We couldn't ask for much better."

Also Thursday, MCC didn't waste any time establishing dominance over Dakota County Tech, scoring four runs in the first inning of a five-inning romp.

Hazel Eaton hit a two-run homer for a 4-0 Pioneer lead in the first.

HaiLeigh Davis led off the second inning with a solo home run and MCC led 7-0 after two. Sierra John added a two-run HR for the Pioneers.

The pitching combination of Madi Henry and Peyton Whitehead combined on the shutout for MCC.