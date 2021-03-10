GLENDIVE — Deven Creech and Charles Lampten of Dawson Community College received players of the week honors from the Mon-Dak Conference.
Charles Lampten, a sophomore center from Roanoke, Texas, was named the men’s basketball player of the week. He scored 30 points and had 26 rebounds in two wins for the Buccaneers, which included a 19-point, 18-rebound game in an 88-69 win over MCC.
Former Billings West player Deven Creech, a freshman pitcher/first baseman at DCC, was named the softball player of the week.
She had five hits, which included two grand slams and a solo shot, in seven at-bats and drove in nine in helping the Bucs to two wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.