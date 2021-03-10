GLENDIVE — Deven Creech and Charles Lampten of Dawson Community College received players of the week honors from the Mon-Dak Conference.

Charles Lampten, a sophomore center from Roanoke, Texas, was named the men’s basketball player of the week. He scored 30 points and had 26 rebounds in two wins for the Buccaneers, which included a 19-point, 18-rebound game in an 88-69 win over MCC.

Former Billings West player Deven Creech, a freshman pitcher/first baseman at DCC, was named the softball player of the week.

She had five hits, which included two grand slams and a solo shot, in seven at-bats and drove in nine in helping the Bucs to two wins.

