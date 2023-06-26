MILES CITY — Hattie Bumgarner of Belt has signed to play women's volleyball at Miles Community College for the 2023 season.

Bumgarner is a 5-foot-8 middle blocker that that had multi-sport success at Belt. She collected four basketball and track letters to go along with her five volleyball letters. She was a first-team all-state player her senior year as a Husky and first-team all conference as a junior. She won a Belt High School award for the athlete that exhibits the best character and is always positive and encouraging.

During her senior season, Bumgarner had 238 kills with a 48% kill percentage, 94 digs, 32 solo blocks, and 40 block assists. She added 10 aces to the totals. The Huskies advanced to the State C tournament.

"I chose this college because of the community and family feel," Bumgarner said in a MCC press release. "I also loved the energy Coach Robin (Cusimano) had and am excited to continue my volleyball career."