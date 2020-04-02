MILES CITY — Montreal native Benjamin Datro signed a national letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at Miles Community College.
Datro is a 6-foot-1 guard that averaged 17 points, three assists, and three rebounds a game at St. Laurent High School. During his time at St. Laurent, Datro was selected team MVP, student-athlete of the year and defensive player of the year.
Datro's St. Laurent teams were provincial champions in 2015 and placed third in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.