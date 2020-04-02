MILES CITY —  Montreal native Benjamin Datro signed a national letter of intent to join the men's basketball program at Miles Community College.

Datro is a 6-foot-1 guard that averaged 17 points, three assists, and three rebounds a game at St. Laurent High School. During his time at St. Laurent, Datro was selected team MVP, student-athlete of the year and defensive player of the year.

Datro's St. Laurent teams were provincial champions in 2015 and placed third in 2017.

