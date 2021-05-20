GLENDIVE — Sophomore Maycen O’Neal was among three Dawson Community College softball players named to the NJCAA Division II All-Region XIII team. O’Neal was also named the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference MVP.
O’Neal finished the 2021 season with a .488 average, 11 home runs and 50 RBIs. She had a .442 on-base percentage and a .677 slugging percentage. Dawson finished the season with a 32-11 record and 21-1 mark in the league.
Other all-region picks included Shelby Martin and Riley Arnold. Deven Creech was named to the All-Mon-Dak team, while coach Jim LeProwse was selected the conference’s coach of the year for the eighth time in 10 seasons.
