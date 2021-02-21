WAHPETON, N.D. — Anthony Ignowski had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead North Dakota State College of Science to a 83-71 comeback victory over Dawson Community College in Mon-Dak men's basketball on Sunday. 

DCC led 39-30 at the break, but NDSCS outscored the Bucs 53-32 in the second half.

Khari Broadway notched a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for NDSCS, which is 9-3 and in second place in the league.

Kennedy Brown had 14 points to lead the Buccaneers. He also hauled down seven rebounds. Charles Lampten added 10 points and 11 boards for DCC, which dropped to 10-2 but remains in first place in the Mon-Dak.

