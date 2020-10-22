CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Junior College Athletic Association Board of Regents announced in a press release Thursday that all 2020-21 sport seasons (fall, winter, spring) will not count toward student-athlete eligibility.
The eligibility relief due to seasons canceled or cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic is provided to all NJCAA student-athletes regardless of sport season.
"This is exciting news from the NJCAA," Dawson Community College athletic director Joe Peterson told 406mtsports.com. "With all of the uncertainty about our seasons and the possibility of some games being postponed or cancelled, its good to know that these student-athletes get a "free" year. It takes the pressure off our coaches and players. They can go out and practice, prepare and play games; knowing the season won't count against their four years of eligibility. We are excited to get our seasons going in January and making the best of it."
Dawson CC and Miles Community College of the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference are NJCAA teams.
"The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time," Christopher Parker, NJCAA president & CEO, said in a press release. "There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers.”
Returning student-athletes will be considered “non-counters” for letter of intent and NJCAA eligibility purposes. The NJCAA Eligibility Committee will continue to review and evaluate the impact of the blanket waiver on eligibility requirements the release noted.
“The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has put collegiate sports in a very challenging situation,” said Troy Tucker, NJCAA Eligibility Committee Chair, in a NJCAA press release. “Today’s decision by the Board of Regents to grant a blanket year of participation waiver provides our institutions and student-athletes with the ability to choose to participate this academic year without the fear of using a year of eligibility for a potentially shortened or interrupted season.”
Current eligibility and academic requirements will still apply in order for student-athletes to compete in 2020-21 regular and postseason play, according to the release. The NJCAA eligibility committee will continue to review the participation requirements for the 2021-22 school year and reassess for adoption and approval by the Board of Regents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.