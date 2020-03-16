NJCAA cancels upcoming basketball championships and spring sports competitions

BILLINGS — The National Junior College Athletic Association on Monday announced it was canceling all upcoming basketball championships and spring competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellation is effective immediately. The decision was based on the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to an article on the NJCAA website.
Dawson Community College in Glendive and Miles Community College in Miles City compete in the NJCAA.
DCC offers baseball and softball and men's and women's track and field in the spring.
MCC offers baseball and softball in the spring.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO in the article on the NJCAA website. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
The cancellation includes all practices, regular season, postseason and national championship competition, according to the press release.
Spring sport student-athletes who were enrolled at a member college in 2020 will not be charged a year of participation.
In addition to the cancellation of the season, all on and off-campus recruiting for all NJCAA sports will be halted until April 15 with further evaluation to be assessed then.
