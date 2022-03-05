OTTUMWA, Iowa — Taj Anderson scored 30 points Saturday night as No. 6-ranked Indian Hills Community College earned a berth to the NJCAA national tournament with a decisive 115-99 victory over unranked Dawson Community College.
Anderson shot 10 of 18 from the floor, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and two assists.
In winning the North Central District championship game, the hot-shooting Warriors (27-5) led wire-to-wire in winning their 13th consecutive game. This will be their 17th appearance at nationals in the last 31 years and they have won three national championships.
The national tournament will run March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
For Dawson, the season ended with a 27-6 record. The Buccaneers, from Glendive, were riding a seven-game winning streak, and looking for a second-straight appearance at nationals.
DeAngelo Horn led DCC against Indian Hills with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Bucs also received double-figure scoring from Jajuan Tot (15), Jalen Tot (12), Joe Mpoyo (12) and Kennedy Brown (12).
Jajuan Tot was also credited with six assists and four rebounds.
Besides Anderson's big game, the balanced Warriors also used double-digit scoring from J'Vonne Hadley (18), Enoch Kalambay (17), Ahren Freeman (15), Braxton Bayless (13) and Davin Zeigler (12).
Indian Hills, which bolted ahead 61-39 in the first half, shot 63.8% overall. Dawson, which had 60 second-half points, shot 50% overall, including 13 of 29 (44.4%) from 3-point territory.
The two teams combined to take 137 shots, making 78 of them.
