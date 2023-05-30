Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DEWITT, N.Y. — The North Dakota State College of Science softball team, featuring two Montanans on the roster, defeated Corning Community College (New York) twice Saturday to capture a thrilling National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national championship, the first in program history.

The Wildcats defeated the Red Barons 11-4 and 13-12 — the latter game of which required NDSCS to come back and win from five runs down in the bottom of the seventh inning — to take the title, getting revenge for Corning's 3-2 win in their first meeting Thursday.

Billings West grad Avery Martin and Kalispell Flathead alum Karissa Comer play for the Wildcats. Martin had a RBI single in the seventh inning of the title-clinching game to contribute to NDSCS's thrilling comeback, while Comer scored one of two runs on the trophy-winning play, a RBI base hit from Lara Dolezal.

The program, based in Wahpeton, North Dakota, finished 36-14 overall on the season. The Wildcats play in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference along with Miles Community College and Dawson Community College.