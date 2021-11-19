MILES CITY — Northwest College had six scorers in double figures and downed Miles Community College 98-89 on Thursday in men's basketball.
Zange Langehr came off the bench to knock down five 3-pointers and score 17 points and grab six rebounds for the Trappers. David Ayala, Gabriel Gutierrez and Bryson Stephens all scored 15 points .
The Pioneers were led by Ray Daniels with 22 points and eight rebounds. Blessing Adesipe added 21 points and 16 rebounds. Frenchtown's Zack Baker hadd 10 points off the bench as did Chinook's Ethan Bell.
The Pioneers (2-4, 1-4 MonDak)play at league-leading North Dakota State College of Science at 3 p.m. Saturday and Bismarck State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.