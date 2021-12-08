GLENDIVE — Riley Richter, a setter and hitter from Noxon, has signed with the Dawson Community College volleyball program, the school announced Wednesday.
Richter has been a four-year letter winner for the Red Devils. She was all-conference her junior and senior seasons.
“When I toured Dawson and practiced with the team, the atmosphere felt like home," Richter said in a release from the school. "Everyone was super welcoming, supportive and fun. I’m so happy to have this opportunity and excited to be a part of the Buccaneer family.”
