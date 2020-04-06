GLENDIVE — Noxon senior Rylan Weltz has signed with Dawson Community College for men's basketball, DCC announced Monday.
"College basketball has always been a huge goal of mine, and now I can proudly say that it has become a reality! Go Bucs!" Weltz said in a press release.
The 6-foot-6 Weltz earned a Class C all-state selection this past season and earned all-conference honors all four seasons of his high school career. He averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds per game this past season.
"Rylan will probably be the strongest guy in our program next year, but he adds much more than just size," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in the press release. "I think he's a hidden gem in Montana and we are excited we get to develop him and I'm sure coming here will open up a world of opportunities for his future."
