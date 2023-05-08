The Pioneers, who earned the right to host the tourney by sweeping a best-of-three postseason series against Dakota College at Bottineau Saturday, will be the No. 1 seed and face the No. 4 seed Williston State Tetons on Saturday at noon. The No. 2 seed Bismarck State Mystics will face the No. 3 seed Dakota County Technical College Blue Knights on Saturday at 9 a.m.