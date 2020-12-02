GLENDIVE — Bradie Strang, a power pitcher from Fort Collins, Colorado, has signed to play softball at Dawson Community College.
Strang is a two-time Front Range second-team all-conference selection at Fort Collins High School. She was also named MVP in the 16B Gold division at the George Callan Memorial Tournament in 2019 and MVP in the 18 Open division of the USSSA No Snow Diamond Show tournament.
“Bradie Strang is the exact type of player that we strive to recruit every year,” DCC coach Jim LeProwse said in a press release. “It will be a lot of fun to watch her get compete in the next couple of years. Bradie will definitely do great things in her two years at Dawson.”
