MILES CITY — From Preston, Idaho, Megan Johnson has signed her national letter of intent to play softball for the Miles Community College Pioneers for the 2021-22 season.
Johnson earned all-conference honors as an infielder.
"Megan comes loaded with power and will make an immediate impact with the type of softball that she plays," MCC coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release.
