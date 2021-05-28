MILES CITY — From Preston, Idaho, Megan Johnson has signed her national letter of intent to play softball for the Miles Community College Pioneers for the 2021-22 season.

Johnson earned all-conference honors as an infielder. 

"Megan comes loaded with power and will make an immediate impact with the type of softball that she plays," MCC coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release.

