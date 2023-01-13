BILLINGS — Sabrina Ahayeva scored 13 points and McKenzi Peterson had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Dawson Community College women’s basketball team past Miles Community College 61-51 in a MonDak game Thursday night.

The Buccanners (9-8, 7-1) took a 29-23 halftime lead on the strength of a strong second quarter and held off the Pioneers (5-12, 2-6) the rest of the way.

Samantha Jenkins added 13 points for the Buccaneers, and she combined with Ahayeva for eight of the team’s 10 3-pointers. Jenkins was 5 for 10 from the 3-point line, while Jenkins went 3 for 4. The Bucs were 10 for 21 (48%) from the arc overall.

The Pioneers were led by the 15 points of India Blyth. Julia Paoletta added 12 points.

Tags

Load comments