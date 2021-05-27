GLENDIVE — Chase Keating from Rapelje has signed a letter of intent to join the Dawson Community College track and field program beginning in the fall.
Keating has hit personal records this season in the discus at 93 feet, 10 inches, high jump at 5-10, long jump at 20-3, and triple jump at 43-1.5. He won the triple jump at the Southern C Divisional meet last week.
“Chase is going to be a huge asset to our team,” DCC coach Alex Chase said. “He has a lot of potential and with increased strength and power he will be hitting new PR’s consistently. We are excited to continue to grow the track and field program, and with Chase joining us, I know we will excel not only on the track next year, but in the field too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.