GLENDIVE — Chase Keating from Rapelje has signed a letter of intent to join the Dawson Community College track and field program beginning in the fall. 

Keating has hit personal records this season in the discus at 93 feet, 10 inches, high jump at 5-10, long jump at 20-3, and triple jump at 43-1.5. He won the triple jump at the Southern C Divisional meet last week. 

“Chase is going to be a huge asset to our team,” DCC coach Alex Chase said. “He has a lot of potential and with increased strength and power he will be hitting new PR’s consistently. We are excited to continue to grow the track and field program, and with Chase joining us, I know we will excel not only on the track next year, but in the field too.”

