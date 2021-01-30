WAHPETON, N.D. — Rebekah Dallinger scored 30 points, leading a trio of Miles Community College double-figure scorers to a road victory over defending conference tournament champion North Dakota State College of Science 73-66 on Friday night.
Olyvia Pacheco added 16 points and Lili Long had 15 points as the Pioneers led from start to finish to move to 2-0 in MonDak Conference play.
Dallinger, of Melbourne, Australia, scored her points on 11-for-20 shooting from the floor (including 3 for 4 from the 3-point line) and by making 5 of 7 free throws.
The Pioneers shot 40% for the game and 45% (9-20) from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Wildcats 42-38. They committed just 10 turnovers.
The Pioneers travel travel to Devils Lake, North Dakota, for a Sunday afternoon game against Lake Region State College.
