WAHPETON, N.D. — Rebekah Dallinger scored 30 points, leading a trio of Miles Community College double-figure scorers to a road victory over defending conference tournament champion North Dakota State College of Science 73-66 on Friday night.

Olyvia Pacheco added 16 points and Lili Long had 15 points as the Pioneers led from start to finish to move to 2-0 in MonDak Conference play.

Dallinger, of Melbourne, Australia, scored her points on 11-for-20 shooting from the floor (including 3 for 4 from the 3-point line) and by making 5 of 7 free throws.

The Pioneers shot 40% for the game and 45% (9-20) from the 3-point line and outrebounded the Wildcats 42-38. They committed just 10 turnovers.

The Pioneers travel travel to Devils Lake, North Dakota, for a Sunday afternoon game against Lake Region State College.

