MILES CITY — Freshman Rebekah Dallinger poured in 42 points and Lili Long added 22 in Miles Community College's 84-70 home victory over Mon-Dak Athletic Conference rival Dawson Community College on Tuesday.
The victory gave Miles CC sole possession of first place in the Mon-Dak women's basketball standings. The Pioneers are now 4-0 in both their overall and league records. Dawson dropped to 3-1 in each.
Dallinger, from Sydney, Australia, shot 15 of 29 from the floor with eight 3-pointers. She also made 10 of 16 from the foul line, and added six rebounds and eight assists. Long, of Melbourne, Australia, grabbed nine rebounds.
Ashya Klopfenstein led Dawson with 24 points, while Tamiya Francis added 12.
On Wednesday, Dallinger was named the Mon-Dak's women's basketball player of the week, leading the Pioneers to a 3-0 record.
Dallinger scored 84 points shot 64% from the field and 77% from 3-point range. She also had 21 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals, and two blocked shots. Dallinger is currently leading the NJCAA in scoring at 31.5 points per game.
The Mon-Dak men's player of the week is Dawson's Charles Lampten. The 6-foot-11 sophomore center led the Buccaneers to a 3-0 record last week, including two road wins. Lampten had a double-double in each game, shooting 52% from the field while collecting 37 points and 30 rebounds and eight blocked shots.
