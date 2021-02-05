WILLISTON, N.D. — Freshman Rebekah Dallinger continued her torrid scoring pace while leading Miles Community College to a 79-63 road victory over Williston State College on Thursday.
Dallinger, a forward from Sydney, Australia, finished with 41 points on 14-of-22 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists as the Pioneers improved to 5-0. Dallinger hit four 3-pointers and also made 9 of 10 free throws.
Olyvia Pacheco added nine points for Miles CC and teammate Kelbee Denham scored eight. Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu had 19 points to lead Williston State.
MCC will host Dakota College Bottineau on Sunday.
