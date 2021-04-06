MILES CITY — Miles Community College guard Rebekah Dallinger on Tuesday was named the women's basketball MVP of the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
Dallinger currently leads the nation in scoring at 25.3 points per game, and ranks No. 1 nationally in total points (583), field goals made (193), free throws made (145) and is eighth in assists (118). She is making 50% of her field goals and is shooting 44% from the 3-point line.
The Pioneers (23-1) won the NJCAA Region XIII title with an 85-41 win over Dawson Community College on Monday. Dallinger had 35 points and 17 rebounds. The team will play in the national tournament beginning April 19 in Lubbock, Texas.
MCC's Lili Long was named to the All-Mon-Dak first team while averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Teammate Kate Tanner is a second-team selection.
Dawson is represented on the first team by Ashya Klopfenstein and Tamyia Francis. Klopfenstein averaged 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game, while Francis finished at 16.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per contest.
Miles CC coach Taylor Harris was named the conference's coach of the year.
On the men's side, Charles Lampten and Michael Jok were named first-team all-conference for Region XIII champion Dawson CC. Lampten averages 10.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and a league-best 2.9 blocked shots per game, and Jok is at 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Miles CC's Favour Chukwukela was also a first-team selection. Chukwukela averaged 17.8 points per game on 52% shooting.
DCC's Jajuan Tot was picked for the second team, as was MCC's Dylan Hushaw.
The men's MVP is Khari Broadway of North Dakota State College of Science.
Dawson coach Joe Peterson was named Mon-Dak coach of the year. The Buccaneers (22-2) will host the District championship game on Saturday.
