MILES CITY — Rebekah Dallinger scored 22 points and Molly Cockburn added 17 as the Miles Community College women's basketball team topped the Rocky Mountain JV 78-42 on Saturday.
Dallinger hit 7 of 17 shots and 8 of 14 from the foul line as the Pioneers remained undefeated. Cockburn made all four of her 3-point attempts. Lili Long scored 13 points and also had six rebounds.
Miles CC jumped out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter.
Rocky was led by Dominique Stephens, who finished with 12 points and also had eight rebounds. Sylvie Morrison-Stewart added 8 points for the Battlin' Bears.
The Pioneers are scheduled to play Mon-Dak Athletic Conference opponent Bismarck State at home on Monday.
