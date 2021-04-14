MILES CITY — Miles Community College first baseman Dawson Parry was again named the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference baseball player of the week.

Parry hit .833 (10 for 12) as the Pioneers went 4-0 over the course of the past week. He launched two home runs and had 10 RBIs, and also scored nine runs. Parry currently ranks No.3 in NJCAA Division II with a .551 batting average and leads the nation with 18 homers and 68 RBIs and a 1.127 slugging percentage.

Parry, from American Fork, Utah, was also the Mon-Dak player of the week on March 26.

