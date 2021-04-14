MILES CITY — Miles Community College first baseman Dawson Parry was again named the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference baseball player of the week.
Parry hit .833 (10 for 12) as the Pioneers went 4-0 over the course of the past week. He launched two home runs and had 10 RBIs, and also scored nine runs. Parry currently ranks No.3 in NJCAA Division II with a .551 batting average and leads the nation with 18 homers and 68 RBIs and a 1.127 slugging percentage.
Parry, from American Fork, Utah, was also the Mon-Dak player of the week on March 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.