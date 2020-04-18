DODSON — High-scoring Dodson wing Corbin LoneBear will play basketball for Dawson Community College, the Phillips County News in Malta reported.
LoneBear, who stands 6-foot-5, was an all-state and all-conference pick this past season. In February 2019, he led Dodson to its first victory at divisionals since 1966, according to the News.
LoneBear told the News he picked Dawson over Rocky Mountain College.
"In seventh or eighth grade, I knew I wanted to keep playing ball, more and more," LoneBear told News sports editor Pierre Bibbs. "I just wanted to be able to play at the next level."
LoneBear was the 406mtsports.com Athlete of the Month for December 2018 when he set a school record as a junior with 45 points in a game against Nashua. The output broke a 38-year-old Dodson mark.
