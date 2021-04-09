BILLINGS — Joe Peterson remembers the bus ride — all 14 hours of it — to Ottumwa, Iowa, to play Indian Hills Community College for last year’s NJCAA North Central District men’s basketball championship.
But the drive back perhaps stuck with Peterson more, considering his Dawson Community College team suffered a 92-65 loss that ended its season a win shy of its goal of making the junior college national tournament for the first time in the 63-year history of the program.
And though the tournament was later canceled for COVID-19 precautions, the feeling stuck.
“Every NCAA coach, their goal is to make the Final Four,” Peterson said. “And I think for every NJCAA coach, your goal is to make it to nationals. If you can do that, it’s huge.”
Fate has given the Buccaneers another chance this year in the same round of the postseason against the same opponent. Dawson, the Region XIII champion, will host Region XI champ Indian Hills in a rematch Saturday at 6 p.m. in Glendive for the right to go to the NJCAA tournament, which begins April 19 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
This time, Indian Hills must make the long trek west. This time, Peterson and Bucs hope the outcome is reversed.
The challenge won’t be any less difficult. Indian Hills, coached by Hank Plona, boasts a storied junior college program, having been to nationals 16 times with three championships, not to mention its reputation for preparing and sending players on to NCAA Division I teams.
A couple recent former Warriors include Maurice Calloo, who helped Oregon State and coach Wayne Tinkle reach the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament this year, as well as Kansas’ Tyon Grant-Foster, who had 29 points against the Bucs in last year’s matchup.
Despite playing at home, a privilege afforded them due to the yearly schedule rotation, Peterson and the Bucs are taking an us-against-the-world approach.
“They’re one of the powerhouses of junior college basketball year in and year out,” said Peterson, whose team outlasted North Dakota State College of Science 60-56 for the region title on Monday.
“Everybody’s been gunning for us and we’re kind of the favorite in every game we play, but it’s kind of fun now that the shoe’s on the other foot and we can just be the underdog. There’s really nothing to lose.
“I think most people probably expect us to lose by 20 or 30. So if we win we’re going to kind of shock the world. So let’s let it all hang out, play loose and enjoy it and see what happens.”
Indian Hills is 21-2 and has won 13 straight games, but Dawson’s resume is equally impressive with a 22-2 mark and a 12-game winning streak. Led by All-Mon-Dak Athletic Conference selections Charles Lampten, Michael Jok and Jajuan Tot, the Bucs average 83 points and a staggering 43 team rebounds per game.
Defensively, Lampten leads the league at 2.9 blocked shots per game. He also pulls down 8.9 rebounds.
One x-factor for the Bucs is guard Riley Spoonhunter, a freshman guard from Browning. Spoonhunter averages 9.7 points per game while shooting 40% from the arc and a sizzling 95% from the foul line.
Spoonhunter said the Buccaneers aren’t backing down from the challenge against Indian Hills.
“We feel like we can compete with anybody, and that’s what we want to do on Saturday,” he said. “We’re not just glad to make it here, we know we should be here. It’s the biggest game of the year. It’s going to be a really good test for us.”
In the Region XIII title game, Dawson shot just 32% and scored 23 points below its per-game average as a team. But the Bucs prevailed with defense and rebounding, limiting NDSCS to 29% shooting while winning the battle of the boards by 13 (51-38).
Peterson would love a repeat of those latter statistics, but knows his team must make more shots against Indian Hills.
“We’ve got to rebound and defend really well and be smart offensively,” Peterson said. “If we take good shots and shoot the ball well, I think we’ve got a great chance. If you defend and rebound you’re going to be in every game that you play.”
“We look at this as an opportunity to put Dawson on the map,” Spoonhunter said.
The Bucs hope to return a parting gift to Indian Hills — a somber 14-hour bus ride back home.
