POWELL, Wyo. — Riley Spoonhunter and Reggie Martin scored 21 points apiece as the Dawson Community College men's basketball team defeated Northwest College 100-81 on Friday for its ninth straight win.
Dawson (12-1) led by as many as 17 points in the first half.
“It was a mature road performance tonight," DCC coach Joe Peterson said. "There were a lot of things that could have distracted us like final exams this week, Christmas plans coming up, over confidence from beating them soundly at home, but our guys came in focused, brought energy and played solidly. It’s never easy to win on the road and this is a place I’ve never won at as a player or a coach, so it feels good to get over the hump and get it done.”
Gabriel Gutierrez led the Trappers with 18 points.
Michael Jok added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for DCC. Kennedy Brown had eight points and 10 rebounds.
