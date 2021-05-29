MILES CITY — Right side hitter Hannah Kingham of Roundup has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College.

Kingham is a 5-foot-10 hitter that registered a .235 hitting percentage for a Panthers team that placed fourth at the Southern B Tournament this past season. Kingham has also played with Billings West and the Billings Avalanche AAU club team. She was a four-year letter winner.

Tags

Load comments