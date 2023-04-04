MILES CITY — The Miles Community College volleyball program announced Tuesday the signing of Winifred’s Jayda Southworth.
Southworth, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, averaged 10 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks and 1.5 aces per match this past season in helping Roy-Winifred reach the Class C state tournament for the second consecutive season. She was named an all-state player twice in her career.
Southworth was also an all-state selection in basketball and track and helped the Outlaws win two state basketball championships.