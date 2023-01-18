Ryder Lee of Miles City signs with Miles Community College to play men's basketball Jan 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILES CITY — Custer County District High School athlete Ryder Lee has signed a letter of intent to play men's basketball for the Miles Community College Pioneers.The 6-foot-5 guard for the Cowboys is averaging 21 points and 9 rebounds a game and shooting 48% from the field, 42% from the 3-point line, and 75% from the free throw line.Lee was a honorable-mention all-conference selection as a sophomore and second-team selection as a junior. He was also all-state in 2022 for golf and all-conference all four years in golf. In a school news release, Lee said he was looking forward to playing for the Pioneers. "I wanted to play for my hometown and my step dad (MCC coach Chase Tait)," Lee said in the release. "I have always wanted to play here." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Mcc Athletics Miles Community College Pioneers Ryder Lee Chase Tait College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection Hardin's basketball teams sweep rapid rivalry doubleheader over Lodge Grass Montana high school coaches earn national coach of the year accolades 2009 world champion Jesse Kruse wins saddle bronc title at Montana Circuit Finals Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
