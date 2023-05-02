MILES CITY — All-state guard Kora LaBrie from Class C state champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale has committed to play basketball for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Jenna Bolstad announced Tuesday.

LaBrie, a 5-foot-2 guard from Whitewater, averaged 6 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals a game for the Mavericks. LaBrie was first-team all-conference and all-state as a senior and first-team all-conference as a junior.

LaBrie was also a second-team all-conference libero for the volleyball team.

"I chose to go to MCC because I get to continue playing basketball, it has an Allied Health program, and I wanted to attend a smaller school," LaBrie said.