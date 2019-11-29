Samantha Bonenberger, Shayna Baugh, and Harlee Speth have been named to the 2019 NJCAA Region DII All-Region XIII Volleyball Team.

Bonenberger is a 5-foot-9 setter from Miles Community College. This season, the sophomore led the Pioneers in assists (964). Bonenberger, a Billings native, finished her career at MCC with 61 aces, 68 kills, and 240 digs.

Shayna Baugh is a middle hitter/middle blocker for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers. She is a 5-11 freshman from Brigham City, Utah.

Also making the the all-region team from Dawson Community College was 5-foot-7 Harlee Speth, a freshman outside hitter from Saint Anthony, Idaho.

Region XIII MVP honors went to freshman outside hitter Cara Haussler from Bismarck State.

