Samantha Bonenberger, Shayna Baugh, and Harlee Speth have been named to the 2019 NJCAA Region DII All-Region XIII Volleyball Team.
Bonenberger is a 5-foot-9 setter from Miles Community College. This season, the sophomore led the Pioneers in assists (964). Bonenberger, a Billings native, finished her career at MCC with 61 aces, 68 kills, and 240 digs.
Shayna Baugh is a middle hitter/middle blocker for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers. She is a 5-11 freshman from Brigham City, Utah.
Also making the the all-region team from Dawson Community College was 5-foot-7 Harlee Speth, a freshman outside hitter from Saint Anthony, Idaho.
Region XIII MVP honors went to freshman outside hitter Cara Haussler from Bismarck State.
