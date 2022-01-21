GLENDIVE -- The Dawson Community College women’s basketball avenged a November loss by trouncing Dakota College Bottineau 67-49 on Thursday night in MonDak Conference action.
Dakota downed the Bucs by double figures in Bottineau two months ago.
Dawson freshman Samantha Jenkins had a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Former Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap standout Brianna Bergum added 14 points and six rebounds, Big Timber’s Hailee Brandon dished out a game-high five assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Dakota's Maria Moore scored 23 points.
“We made some good runs coming out in the first quarter and blasting them," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "I think we rattled them some with our full court pressure. Our players played tough. We were glad to see Sam show her range as well.”
Dawson will host Lake Region State on Wednesday and Bismarck State the next day. Both games will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.