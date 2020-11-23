GLENDIVE — Scobey senior Aidan Fishell has signed with Dawson Community College to join the Buccaneers' men's basketball program, DCC announced Monday.
"I really felt it was the best choice for me to develop my game," Fishell said in a press release, "and the environment was great."
Fishell was an all-state, first-team all-conference and first-team all-Class C state tournament selection for the 2019-20 season, which ended in a co-state title for the Spartans (25-0). He averaged 14 points, four rebounds and four assists per game and finished with shooting percentages of 52.3% from the field, 39.6% from 3-point range and 71% from the free-throw lines.
"I think he's as good as any point guard in the state this year," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in the press release. "I've only said this about 1-2 athletes before, but watching him play makes me smile. Scobey kids are well-coached and fit great in our system because they are taught good defensive principles, love to press, understand team culture and know how to win! Coach Wolfe does an excellent job of helping them be successful and preparing them for the transition to college. I can't wait to start coaching Aidan."
