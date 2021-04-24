Miles CC 8, Lake Region 6

Highlights: Cade Stuff’s grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth inning to help the Pioneers battle back from a 4-0 deficit. Lewis Johnson started the scoring in the fourth with a solo homer. MCC had just six hits on the day, led by Dawson Parry’s 2-for-4 performance, which included a double.

Miles CC 16, Lake Region 0 (6)

Highlights: Chase Linn allowed two hits and struck out five over five innings, and Jay Neugebauer completed the shutout with a scoreless sixth inning. Cade Stuff hit two home runs, drove in three and scored three times to continue his hot-hitting day. Brayden Howard went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Tim Holyk knocked two doubles of his own, and Jake Lacey was 3 for 3 and with an RBI and two runs scored. Ian Krump hit a three-run home as part of an eight-run sixth inning. The 14th-ranked Pioneers moved to 36-11 on the season and 18-2 in MonDak Conference play.

