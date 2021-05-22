Kirkwood CC 9, Miles CC 1

Highlights: The banner season comes to an end for Miles Community College. NJCAA home run leader Dawson Parry hit a home run in the 7th, but the game belonged to the Eagles. Kirkwood CC's Tyler Tscherter threw a two-hitter and struck out nine. The Pioneers won a school-record 44 games and finished as MonDak and Region XIII champions.

