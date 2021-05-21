Kirkwood CC 5, Miles CC 2
Highlights: In Game 1 of the North Plains District Championship on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kirkwood Community College used a three-run home run by Justin Martinez in the fourth inning to defeat Miles Community College 5-2. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, of the best-of-three series will be played on Saturday. The champion advances to the NJCAA Division II World Series. Three Kirkwood pitchers combined to strike out 17 MCC batters in Game 1. The Pioneers were limited to five hits, including a double by Jake Lacey. MCC starter Jeff Hasegawa pitched 7.1 innings, struck out eight and allowed just six hits, but one was the decisive homer by Martinez.
