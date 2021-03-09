Miles CC 15, Western Nebraska 8

Highlights: In the first game of a Region IX doubleheader on Tuesday in Scottsbluff, Neb., the Pioneers took command scoring 15 runs over the last six innings of play. MCC's Hunter Lasko went 3-5, including two doubles, three RBIs and two runs, while Great Falls native Cade Stuff went 2-5 with three RBIs. Lewis Johnson hit a two-run home run. Grayson Skinner hit a solo homer for MCC. 

Miles CC 14, Western Nebraska 0

Highlights: In the second game Tuesday, the Pioneers won in five innings. Lasko hit a three-run homer and finished 2-2, with three RBIs and scored three times. Stuff finished with a double and scored twice. Dawson Parry went 4-4 with three RBIs and scored twice. Jake Lacey was 2-3, including a double, with three RBIs. Jett Hasegawa pitched the complete game, allowing three hits and one walk, while fanning three. 

