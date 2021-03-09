Miles CC 15, Western Nebraska 8
Highlights: In the first game of a Region IX doubleheader on Tuesday in Scottsbluff, Neb., the Pioneers took command scoring 15 runs over the last six innings of play. MCC's Hunter Lasko went 3-5, including two doubles, three RBIs and two runs, while Great Falls native Cade Stuff went 2-5 with three RBIs. Lewis Johnson hit a two-run home run. Grayson Skinner hit a solo homer for MCC.
Miles CC 14, Western Nebraska 0
Highlights: In the second game Tuesday, the Pioneers won in five innings. Lasko hit a three-run homer and finished 2-2, with three RBIs and scored three times. Stuff finished with a double and scored twice. Dawson Parry went 4-4 with three RBIs and scored twice. Jake Lacey was 2-3, including a double, with three RBIs. Jett Hasegawa pitched the complete game, allowing three hits and one walk, while fanning three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.