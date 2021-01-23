Saturday
Miles CC 9, Northeastern 8
Playing in Sterling, Colorado, Cade Stuff provided a key 2-run double in the sixth inning as the Pioneers rallied for a win. Stuff's double to center drove in Jake Lacey and Tim Holyk to put MCC ahead, 9-8. Dawson Parry batted 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Jay Neugenbauer came in to pitch in the seventh and closed out the game.
Northeastern 8, Miles CC 7
The host Plainsmen and Pioneers combined for 28 walks and only five hits while playing in 30-degree weather. MCC's Stuff batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Northeastern scored the walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh.
