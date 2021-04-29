Miles CC 22, Dawson 10

No. 10 ranked Miles CC jumped to an early lead with five runs in the first and then secured the victory with 10 more in the seventh. Dawson Parry hit his 22nd home run of the season. Miles CC had a 18-hit performance. 

Miles CC 12, Dawson CC 1

Miles CC had seven hits and 10 walks. Takumi Kimoto went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and teammate Jake Lacey went 3-4 with a triple and three RBIs and scored a run.  

Tags

Load comments