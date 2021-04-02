Miles CC 5, Bismarck St. 4

The Pioneers extend their winning streak to 10 games. Cade Stuff and Lewis Johnson hit two home runs apiece. Dawson Parry had an RBI single at the top of the seventh inning to secure the victory. The Pioneers scored five runs on eight hits for the game. Jett Hasegawa (8-0) gave up six hits and three runs with nine strikeouts.

Bismarck St. 5, Miles CC 4

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Mystics rallied from a 4-1 deficit to snap the 11th-ranked Pioneers' 10-game winning streak. Miles CC's Tim Holyk hit a three-run homer and Jaden Webster had an RBI single. Dawson Parry went 2 for 3 with a run scored. Miles CC is 23-10 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Tags

Load comments