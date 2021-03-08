Miles CC 10, Dakota College-Bottineau 0
Highlights: On Sunday in Miles City, Dawson Perry slammed a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth to break open a close game as the Pioneers scored seven in the inning en route to the six-inning victory. Lewis Johnson sparked MCC with a two-run double in the first frame. Leadoff batter Jake Lacy finished with one RBI and one run. Pioneer pitching did issue nine walks, but the Jacks weren't able to take advantage of the free passes.
Miles CC 6, Dakota College-Bottineau 3
Highlights: The Pioneers (11-6) won the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday and were able to sweep the four-game weekend set with the Jacks. Cade Stuff hit a two-run triple and scored twice. Hunter Lasko also laced a two-run single. MCC was also aided as the Lumberjacks walked eight Pioneers. MCC relievers Grayson Skinner, Mason Flanary and Jay Neugebauer shut out DCB over the final six innings, allowing only two hits while fanning eight. MCC begins a four-game series at Western Nebraska CC with a twin bill on Tuesday and will play another doubleheader on Wednesday.
