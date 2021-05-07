Miles CC 12, Lake Region State 3
Miles Community College opened the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference tournament with a victory on Friday. Lewis Johnson paced the seventh-ranked Pioneers with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Johnson's homer was a three-run shot as part of a eight-run eighth inning. With the win, MCC automatically qualified for the Region XIII tournament next week.
