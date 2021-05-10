Bismarck State 8, Miles CC 6
Highlights: Bismarck State scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in holding off Miles Community College in the Mon-Dak Conference tournament championship game on Monday in Williston, North Dakota. Ian Krump and Dawson Parry hit home runs for MCC. Parry knocked in three runs. The Pioneers had 17 hits. MCC will be the No. 2 seed at the Region XIII tournament and will play third-seeded and host Dakota County Tech in Rosemount, Minnesota, on Friday. No. 1 Bismarck State will play No. 4 Dawson Community College in the other first-round game.
Miles CC 5, Dawson 3
Highlights: A three-run home run by outfielder Ian Krump in the bottom of the seventh made the difference earlier on Monday. The win lifted the Pioneers into the Mon-Dak tournament's title game. MCC's Dawson Parry also homered in the victory. Keith Manby was the winning pitcher. He recorded 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
