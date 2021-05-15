Miles CC 7, Bismarck State 1
Anthony Bleggi struck out 11 and Dawson Parry hit a two-run home run and had four RBIs on Saturday as Miles Community College advanced to the NJCAA Region XIII baseball championship game with a 7-1 victory Bismarck State College. The championship game will be held Sunday at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.