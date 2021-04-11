Miles CC 16, NDSCS 1
Highlights: The Pioneers scored 14 runs in the first inning and cruised to a five-inning victory in the first game of a four-game series against first-year Region XIII opponent North Dakota State College of Science. Tim Holyk smashed a grand slam in the first inning and Ian Krump and Jake Lacey each added two-run triples for the No. 18 Pioneers. Three Pioneer pitchers combined on a one-hitter, giving up only a solo homer in the top of the fifth.
Miles CC 10, NDSCS 9
Highlights: Lewis Johnson batted 3-4, including a go-ahead, bases-loaded three-run double after the Pioneers had fallen behind 7-6. Johnson, who also hit a two-run homer in the third, finished with five RBIs.
Miles CC 12, NDSCS 1
Highlights: Brayden Howard led off the game with a solo homer as MCC recorded the 3-0 sweep on Saturday at Connors Stadium. Three games were contested on Saturday due to the weather forecast for Sunday. Dawson Parry was 3-3 with a triple and two runs for MCC. Dylan Rydalch threw a complete game one-hitter, allowing only a solo home run while striking out nine Wildcats.
Miles CC 19, NDSCS 0
Highlights: Dawson Parry was 3-3, including two home runs, with six RBIs in the five-inning victory by the Pioneers on Sunday. MCC struck for 14 hits in the cold, blustery conditions. Entering the game as a pinch hitter, Thomas Martin hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth. Brayden Howard was 2-2, including a two-base hit, and scored three times. MCC improved to 28-11 and 10-2 in the Mon-Dak. MCC will travel to league-leading Dawson on Wednesday for a twin bill.
