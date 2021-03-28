Miles CC 15, DCB 1
Highlights: The game Sunday with Dakota College-Bottineau ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. Brayden Howard was 2-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tim Holyk homered and had three RBIs. Cade Stuff was 2-4 with two RBIs and scored twice.
Miles CC 14, DCB 5
Highlights: The Pioneers won their ninth straight and were propelled by an eight-run outburst in the first. MCC is now 22-9 after the four-game MonDak opening sweep, which included two wins at home on Saturday. MCC pitcher Dylan Rydalch pitched four innings and fanned eight. Overall four Pioneers pitchers fanned 13 batters.
